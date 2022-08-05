Elanga snubs his four first team strikes with surprise pick for his best Manchester United goal

The Swedish forward made his senior debut for the Red Devils last year, however it was a goal at under-23 level which he remembers most fondly

Anthony Elanga has revealed the favourite goal of his career so far - and it is not among those he scored since turning into a senior professional for Manchester United in May 2021.

The Swedish forward has netted four times for the Red Devils since last year which includes goals against Brentford in the Premier League and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

However, when responding to a fan query about his favourite goal, he revealed that he would pick the one he scored while playing for the Manchester United U23 side in the Papa John’s Trophy in December 2020.

Which is Anthony Elanga's favourite?

Speaking to the club's official website, Elanga said: "I might have to say when I played against Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy. I scored a nice solo goal.

“I picked the ball up from my own half and just passed a lot of people, so I think it’s going to have to be that one.”

Manchester United lost the tie 3-2.

Elanga's career so far

The Swedish international made his senior debut for the Red Devils in May 2021, in a Premier League clash against Leicester City.

In the 2020-21 season's final Premier League game against Wolves, Elanga scored his maiden senior goal.

Last season, the forward appeared in 27 matches for the club in all competitions and scored three goals.