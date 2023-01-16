Elanga on his way? Dortmund enquire about taking Manchester United forward on loan amid Everton interest

Borussia Dortmund have enquired about taking Anthony Elanga on loan from Manchester United, with Everton also interested.

Dortmund keen on Elanga

Man Utd winger out of favour

Everton also expressed interest

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Elanga is the subject of interest from both Dortmund and Everton, with the German giants exploring a deal to take the winger on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer insider has confirmed an initial report from TalkSPORT over Elanga, who has been on the fringes of Manchester United's first team this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Erik ten Hag continues to mould his vision of Manchester United, Elanga has found minutes harder to come by after breaking into the first team in 2021-22. Romano states that the player's camp would be open to the switch to the Bundesliga, although Everton do hold interest. Ultimately, the decision on whether Elanga stays or leaves is down to United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Red Devils have attempted to bolster their ranks on a shoestring budget this January, signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley to provide competition in attack. Elanga has appeared 18 times for United in all competitions this season, but started just six times. Everton remain locked in a relegation fight, while Dortmund are battling to finish in Germany's top four. United themselves are still fighting on four fronts, though, and Erik ten Hag has made no secret of wanting sufficient squad depth.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ELANGA? The 20-year-old's career has stagnated somewhat since he burst onto the scene last season at United, but clearly he has potential and has proven his worth in fits and spurts. Heading out and finding regular minutes could be key for his development, but it remains to be seen if United will want to keep hold of him for the time being.