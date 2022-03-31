Eguavoen resigns as Nigeria coach after failed World Cup qualification bid

Augustine Eguavoen has resigned from his position as Nigeria national team coach with immediate effect, just three months after he took over from Gernot Rohr.

This development comes two days after failing to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Needing a win to beat Ghana to the ticket, his men were only able to play for a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium. Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a ninth-minute lead before William Troost-Ekong restored parity from the penalty mark following a foul on Ademola Lookman.

Following their inability to get a winner, their dream of featuring in the global football showpiece billed for the Middle East nation faded into thin air.

While Eguavoen was unavailable to comment, a member of the country's football body was available to confirm.

"Well, this is very true. We can only wish him the best of luck," a top NFF official who pleaded anonymity told GOAL.

"Everyone is really down at the moment as we will not be playing at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. It is a step backwards for our football but I am very optimistic we will bounce back better."

Eguavoen – who represented the Super Eagles for 11 years – was named as interim manager of the West Africans in December following the sacking of Gernot Rohr after five years.

His contract stipulated he would step aside for Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro after the 33rd edition of the biennial African football showpiece in Cameroon.

In his first assignment, he lead Nigeria to a Round of 16 finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon.

Despite winning all their group matches, the three-time African kings were bounced out by Tunisia after a 1-0 loss at Garoua.

After that failed expedition, Nigerians had expressed their desire to see the African football icon continue in that capacity having recorded victories against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Cameroon.

Notwithstanding, the 56-year-old will remain as technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation.