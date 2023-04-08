WATCH: Better than his dad?! Eden Hazard's son scores STUNNING goal for Real Madrid youth team

Eden Hazard's son has been showing off his talent by scoring a superb goal for Real Madrid in a youth tournament.

Hazard junior in action for Real Madrid

Nets eye-catching goal

Dad enduring tough campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Leo Hazard has been in action for Los Blancos at the Iscar Cup in Spain. The youngster, who was wearing the No. 15 on his back, let fly with a brilliant effort from range that dipped over the goalkeeper and flew into the back of the net to make it 2-0 to Real Madrid against Granada.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Hazard's son has been impressing it's been another tough season for his father at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgium international saw his first La Liga minutes in seven months last time out against Real Valladolid but has no plans to leave the club despite interest from MLS clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Hazard will be hoping for more minutes on Saturday when Real Madrid host Villarreal in La Liga.