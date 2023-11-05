'Bizarre' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe responds to Mikel Arteta claiming decision to allow Anthony Gordon's winner against Arsenal was 'embarrassing'

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has reacted to Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta's rant about refereeing after Anthony Gordon's controversial winner.

Newcastle win 1-0 over Arsenal

Arteta criticizes winner

How responds dismissively

WHAT HAPPENED? Gordon scored his fourth goal of the year in the second half as Newcastle triumphed 1-0. The strike was first awarded after three VAR reviews due to the ball going out of play, a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel, and Gordon's offside. After the game, the Arsenal manager expressed his indignation at the decision to the media.

WHAT THEY SAID: Howe disagreed with the Spaniard, as he said [via Shields Gazette]: "We’re stood by the side of the pitch seeing VAR on the screen but with no pictures. I haven’t seen anything other than what I saw at the time. It looked a good goal to me.

Article continues below

"Maybe he’s seen something I haven’t. I’ve only seen it with the naked eye, live. I had no idea what was going on with the VAR checks either so we were in the lap of the gods really waiting like everyone else in the stadium. With every check it was going through, you’re thinking they’re going to find something wrong with it. It’s very bizarre to have three VAR checks but the goal was given."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss was the Gunners' first of the season as Arteta's men sit in third in the standings three points behind defending champions Manchester City and two points behind fellow North Londoners, Tottenham Hotspur who have a game in hand.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arteta's men will now look to dust off the loss as they take on Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.