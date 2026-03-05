Goal.com
EA Sports FC 2026 stadiumsEA Sports FC
Abhinav Sharma

EA Sports FC 26 stadium list: Every venue & new ground in the game

The game showcases over 170 football stadiums across the world.

One of the things that truly makes a sports video game come alive is the stadium atmosphere. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the EA FC franchise, where the world's most legendary grounds take centre stage - whether it's Liverpool's historic Anfield, Real Madrid's majestic Santiago Bernabeu, or the charmingly compact Craven Cottage, home of Fulham. 

EA FC 26 is keeping that tradition strong, offering fans an impressive lineup of more than 170 arenas, a mix of officially licensed venues and creatively designed generics.

This year's edition isn't just about returning favourites, it's also bringing a fresh batch of stadiums into the mix. EA has now confirmed the full rundown of every ground included in the game, broken down league by league.

All New Stadiums In EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeams
Allianz ArenaBayern Munich
BöllenfalltorSV Darmstadt 98
Holstein StadionHolstein Kiel
Hill Dickinson StadiumEverton
Jakob-ParkFC Basel
WankdorfBSC Young Boys
BeaujoireFC Nantes
Tupras StadiumBeşiktaş JK
Son Moix StadiumRCD Mallorca
RB ArenaRed Bull Salzburg
Diego Armando Maradona StadiumNapoli
Fratton ParkPortsmouth
Stamford BridgeChelsea

Germany takes centre stage in EA SPORTS FC 26 with the biggest stadium shake-up of the year, welcoming three fresh additions. Bayern Munich's legendary Allianz Arena makes its long-anticipated comeback, while Darmstadt's Bollenfalltor and Holstein Kiel's Holstein Stadion round out a more authentic Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga atmosphere.

Over in England, Everton’s brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium headlines the updates. After decades at the beloved Goodison Park, the Toffees’ switch to their state-of-the-art waterfront home is reflected in-game, giving players a chance to experience the club’s new chapter in style.

Across Europe, the lineup grows even richer. Nantes’ Beaujoire, Beşiktaş’s Tupras Stadium, and Salzburg’s RB Arena inject extra flavour from Ligue 1, the Turkish Süper Lig, and the Austrian Bundesliga, giving Career Mode enthusiasts outside the top-five leagues plenty to cheer about. Swiss football also earns long-overdue representation, with Basel’s St. Jakob-Park and BSC Young Boys’ Wankdorf making their virtual debuts.

St Jacobs ParkEA FC

Chase Stadium, the proud home of the Herons and Lionel Messi, will feature in EA SPORTS FC 26, bringing a slice of Fort Lauderdale's football flair straight into the game.

Several familiar grounds have also been given a fresh coat of paint. RCD Mallorca's Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Portsmouth's iconic Fratton Park, and Chelsea's legendary Stamford Bridge have all been rebuilt to capture their real-life look and atmosphere more authentically.

It’s not just licensed venues getting attention either. A handful of classic original stadiums—Union Park Stadium, Stade Municipal, Stadio Classico, and Molton Road—have been completely reimagined, ensuring even the fictional arenas carry a sense of history and detail.

And to top it all off, Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium finally joins the roster—a long-awaited tribute to one of the sport’s most unforgettable icons and a true treat for Serie A supporters.

Which stadiums will be available in EA Sports FC 26?

Authentic stadiums are a crucial part of the matchday immersion in EA SPORTS FC 26, helping replicate the atmosphere, architecture, and culture of world football. The game features over 120 real-world venues, spanning major European leagues, international competitions, women’s football, and clubs from North and South America. While only a handful have been officially confirmed, EA's extensive licensing agreements allow fans to step into many of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

Premier League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

EA SPORTS FC 26 is set to showcase a stacked collection of Premier League arenas, putting the pulse of English football right at your fingertips. Among the highlights is Everton’s brand-new home, Hill Dickinson Stadium, which is expected to deliver a buzzing atmosphere and an unforgettable matchday feel for players and fans alike.

StadiumTeam
American Express StadiumBrighton & Hove Albion
AnfieldLiverpool
Craven CottageFulham
Elland RoadLeeds United
Emirates StadiumArsenal
Etihad StadiumManchester City
Gtech Community StadiumBrentford
Hill Dickinson StadiumEverton
London StadiumWest Ham United
Molineux StadiumWolverhampton Wanderers
Old TraffordManchester United
Selhurst ParkCrystal Palace
St. James’ ParkNewcastle United
Stadium of LightSunderland
Stamford BridgeChelsea
The City GroundNottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTottenham Hotspur
Turf MoorBurnley
Villa ParkAston Villa
Vitality StadiumBournemouth

English Football League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Accu StadiumHuddersfield Town
Ashton GateBristol City
Bramall LaneSheffield United
Cardiff City StadiumCardiff City
Carrow RoadNorwich City
Coventry Building Society ArenaCoventry City
Ewood ParkBlackburn Rovers
Fratton ParkPortsmouth
Kenilworth RoadLuton Town
King Power StadiumLeicester City
MATRADE Loftus Road StadiumQueens Park Rangers
MKM StadiumHull City
Portman RoadIpswich Town
Riverside StadiumMiddlesbrough
St. Mary’s StadiumSouthampton
Stoke City FC StadiumStoke City
Swansea.com StadiumSwansea City
The HawthornsWest Bromwich Albion
Vicarage RoadWatford

Bundesliga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Allianz ArenaBayern Munich
BayArenaBayer Leverkusen
BORUSSIA-PARKBorussia Mönchengladbach
Deutsche Bank ParkEintracht Frankfurt
Europa-Park StadionSC Freiburg
MEWA ARENAMainz 05
MHPArenaVfB Stuttgart
Millerntor-StadionFC St. Pauli
PreZero ArenaTSG Hoffenheim
Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)RB Leipzig
RheinEnergieStadion1. FC Köln
Signal Iduna ParkBorussia Dortmund
Stadion An der Alten FörstereiUnion Berlin
VolksparkstadionHamburger SV
Volkswagen ArenaVfL Wolfsburg
WeserstadionWerder Bremen
WWK ArenaFC Augsburg

Bundesliga 2 stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Düsseldorf-ArenaFortuna Düsseldorf
Heinz von Heiden-ArenaHannover 96
Holstein-StadionHolstein Kiel
Home Deluxe ArenaDynamo Dresden
Max-Morlock-Stadion1. FC Nürnberg
OlympiastadionHertha BSC
SchücoArenaArminia Bielefeld
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas SommerSpVgg Greuther Fürth
Stadion am BöllenfalltorSV Darmstadt 98
VELTINS-ArenaFC Schalke 04
Vonovia RuhrstadionVfL Bochum

La Liga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
ColiseumGetafe CF
Estadi Mallorca Son MoixRCD Mallorca
Estadio ABANCA-BalaídosCelta Vigo
Estadio Benito VillamarínReal Betis
Estadio Ciutat de ValènciaLevante UD
Estadio de la CerámicaVillarreal CF
Estadio de MendizorrozaDeportivo Alavés
Estadio de MontiliviGirona FC
Estadio de VallecasRayo Vallecano
Estadio El SadarCA Osasuna
Estadio Martínez ValeroElche CF
Estadio MestallaValencia CF
Estadio San MamésAthletic Bilbao
Estadio Santiago BernabéuReal Madrid
Ramón Sánchez-PizjuánSevilla FC
RCDE StadiumRCD Espanyol
Reale ArenaReal Sociedad
Riyad Air MetropolitanoAtletico Madrid 

Women's Super League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Goodison ParkEverton Women
Joie StadiumMan City Women

Ligue 1 stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Decathlon ArenaLOSC Lille
Groupama StadiumOlympique Lyonnais
Orange VélodromeOlympique de Marseille
Parc des PrincesParis Saint-Germain
Stade Bollaert-DelelisRC Lens
Stade de la BeaujoireFC Nantes

Serie A stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Napoli StadiumEA FC 26

StadiumTeam
Allianz StadiumJuventus
Bluenergy StadiumAtalanta Bergamasca Calcio
Stadio Diego Armando MaradonaNapoli

Liga Portugal stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Estádio do DragãoFC Porto
Estádio do SL BenficaSL Benfica
Estádio José AlvaladeSporting CP

Turkish Super Lig

Besiktas Stadium 1EA Sports FC official website

StadiumTeam
Chobani StadyumuUnknown
RAMS ParkUnknown
Tüpraş StadyumuBeşiktaş JK

Rest of the world stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Donbass ArenaShakhtar Donetsk

Eredivise stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
De KuipFeyenoord Rotterdam
Johan Cruijff ArenAAjax Amsterdam
Philips StadionPSV Eindhoven

Brack Swiss Super League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
St. Jakob-ParkFC Basel
Stadion WankdorfBSC Young Boys

Austrian Bundesliga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

RB ArenaEA Sports FC official website

StadiumTeam
Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)Red Bull Salzburg

Scottish Premiership stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Celtic ParkCeltic FC
Ibrox StadiumRangers FC

MLS stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
BC PlaceVancouver Whitecaps FC
BMO StadiumCF Toronto FC
Chase StadiumUnknown
Dignity Health Sports ParkSan Jose Earthquakes
Lumen FieldSeattle Sounders FC
Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta United FC
Providence ParkPortland Timbers
Sports Illustrated StadiumNY Red Bulls

RoshN Saudi League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
King Abdullah Sports CityAl Hilal SFC
King Fahd StadiumAl Nassr FC

International stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Wembley StadiumEngland National Team

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina) stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

StadiumTeam
Estadio Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique BochiniIndependiente
Estadio Presidente PerónRacing Club
Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)Boca Juniors
Estadio Mâs MonumentalRiver Plate

Generic stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

S No.Stadium
1Al Jayeed Stadium
2Aloha Park
3Arena del Centenario
4Arena D'Oro
5Clubs Stadium Tier 1 (only in Clubs)
6Clubs Stadium Tier 2 (only in Clubs)
7Clubs Stadium Tier 3 (only in Clubs)
8Court Lane
9Crown Lane
10Eastpoint Arena
11El Grandioso
12El Libertador
13Estadio de las Artes
14Estadio El Medio
15Euro Park
16Event Rush Stadium (only in UT Rush)
17FC Rush Stadium (only in Rush)
18Forest Park Stadium
19Ivy Lane
20Longville Stadium
21Molton Road
22O Dromo
23Oktigann Park
24Sanderson Park
25Stade Municipal
26Stadio Classico
27Stadion 23. Maj
28Stadion Europa
29Stadion Hanguk
30Stadion Neder
31Stadion Olympik
32Town Park
33Union Park Stadium
34UT Event Stadium (only in UT)
35UT Stadium (only in UT)
36Waldstadion

0