EA Sports FC 24: Full list of teams, competitions & licences on the game

Right from EA Sports FC launching a new brand as the video game embarks on the post-FIFA era, the battle for licences and rights had already begun.
This article contains affiliate links. When you buy through the links, we may earn a commission.
🎮 Pre-order EA Sports FC 24 on Amazon
In essence, what it eventually boils down to is that the fans are enriched with an experience that may not be promised anywhere else.
So has EA Sports FC 24 managed to live up to the bill? GOAL surveys:
What licences will EA Sports FC 24 have?EA Sports
It will be business as usual for EA Sports FC, with the bulk of official partners remaining with the game after the split with FIFA.
The game has promised, as they say, 'building the future of football on a foundation of innovation and authenticity with more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues.'
The Premier League, UEFA (meaning Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League), Serie A, La Liga, MLS, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, CONMEBOL and EFL have all been confirmed as partners.
Moving in the same direction, EA Sports FC is the new title sponsor of all Spanish LaLiga competitions. From official logos and graphics in the game, EA Sports FC branding is to be seen at all LaLiga matches and related tournaments, to the league itself called as LALIGA EA SPORTS until the agreement runs out.
EA Sports FC 24 confirmed leagues and competitions
|Country/region
|League/competition
|Argentina
|Liga Profesional de Futbol
|Australia & New Zealand
|A-League
|Austria
|Austrian Bundesliga
|Belgium
|1A Pro League
|China
|Chinese Super League
|Denmark
|3f Superliga
|England
|Premier League
Barclays Women's Super League
EFL Championship
EFL League One
EFL League Two
National League
|Europe/International
|UEFA Champions League
UEFA Women's Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa Conference League
CONMEBOL Libertadores
CONMEBOL Suamericana
|France
|Ligue 1 Uber Eats
D1 Arkema
Ligue 2
|Germany
|Bundesliga
Brauen-Bundesliga
2. Bundesliga
3. Liga
|India
|Hero Indian Super League
|Ireland
|SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
|Italy
|Serie A TIM
Serie B TIM
|Korea Republic
|K League 1
|Netherlands
|Eredivisie
|Norway
|Eliteserien
|Poland
|Pro Ekstraklasa
|Portugal
|Liga Portugal
|Romania
|Liga I
|Saudi Arabia
|Roshn Saudi League
|Scotland
|Scottish Professional Football League
|Spain
|LALIGA EA SPORTS
Liga F
LALIGA 2 HYPERMOTION V
|Sweden
|Allsvenskan
|Switzerland
|Credit Suisse Super League
|Turkey
|Super Lig
|USA & Canada
|MLS
|USA
|National Women’s Soccer League
EA FC 24 full list of teams
Below is a full list* of teams confirmed for EA FC 24.
*The list will be updated as and when more clubs are confirmed.
Argentina - Liga Profesional de Futbol
Clubs TBC
Australia & New Zeland - A-League
Clubs TBC
Austria - Austrian Bundesliga
Clubs TBC
Belgium - 1A Pro League
Clubs TBC
China - Chinese Super League
Clubs TBC
Denmark - 3f Superliga
Clubs TBC
England - Premier League
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Liverpool
Luton Town
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham
West Ham
Wolverhampton
England - Barclays Women's Super League
Chelsea
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brighton
Bristol City
Everton
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
England - EFL Championship
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Blackpool
Bristol City
Burnley
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Ipswich
Leeds United
Leicester City
Luton Town
Middlesborough
Millwall
Norwich City
Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea City
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic
England - EFL League One
Barnsley
Blackpool
Bolton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Carlisle United
Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town
Derby
Exeter City
Fleetwood Town
Leyton Orient
Lincoln City
Northampton Town
Oxford United
Peterborough United
Portsmouth
Port Vale
Reading
Shrewsbury Town
Stevenage
Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers
England - EFL League Two
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Barrow
Bradford City
Colchester United
Crawley
Crewe
Doncaster Rovers
Forest Green
Gillingham
Grimsby Town
Harrogate
Mansfield
MK Dons
Morecambe
Newport County
Notts County
Salford City
Stockport County
Sutton United
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Wrexham
France - Ligue 1 Uber Eats
LOSC
OGC Nice
Olympique de Marseille
Paris Saint Germain
Other clubs TBC
France - D1 Arkema
Olympique Lyonnais
PSG
Paris FC
FC Fleury 91
Montpellier HSC
Stade De Reims
Girondins de Bordeaux
Le Havre AC
En Avant De Guingamp
Dijon FCO
Rodez Aveyron
ASJ Soyaux
Germany - Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Union Berlin
Freiburg
Bayern Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt
Wolfsburg
Mainz 05
Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln
Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen
Bochum 1848
Augsburg
Stuttgart
Darmstadt 98
Heidenheim 1846
Germany - Frauen-Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Wolfsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt
1899 Hoffenheim
Bayer 04 Leverkusn
SC Frieburg
SGS Essen
Werder Bremen
Koln
MSV Duisburg
SV Meppen
FFC Turbine Potsdam
India - Hero Indian Super League
Clubs TBC
Ireland - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Clubs TBC
Italy - Serie A TIM
Bologna
Cremonese
Empoli
Fiorentina
Hellas Verona
Juventus
Lecce
Salernitana
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Spezia
Torino
Udinese
Other clubs TBC
Italy - Serie B TIM
Clubs TBC
Korea Republic - K League
Clubs TBC
Netherlands – Eredivise
Clubs TBC
Norway - Eliteserien
Clubs TBC
Poland - Pro Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznan
Portugal - Liga Portugal
Clubs TBC
Romania - Liga I
Clubs TBC
Saudi Arabia - Roshn Saudi League
Clubs TBC
Scotland - Scottish Professional Football League
Celtic
Rangers
Other Clubs TBC
Spain - LALIGA EA SPORTS
Alaves
Almeria
Athletic Bilbao
Athletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
Cadiz
Getafe
Girona
Granada
Las Palmas
Real Mallorca
Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
Spain - Liga F
Athletic Bilbao
Athletico Madrid
Barcelona
Levante Las Planas
Granada
Levante
Madrid CFF
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
SD Eibar
Sevilla
Sporting Club Huelva
UDG Tenerife
VCF Femenino
Villareal
Sweden - Allsvenskan
Clubs TBC
Switzerland - Credit Suisse Super League
Clubs TBC
Turkey - Super Lig
Clubs TBC
USA & Canada - MLS
Atlanta United
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire
Colorado Rapids
Columbus Crew
DC United
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo
Inter Miami CF
LA Galaxy
Minnesota United FC
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC
Sporting Kansas City
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Other clubs TBC
USA - National Women's Soccer League
North Carolina Courage
Portland Thorns FC
NJ/NY Gotham FC
OL Reign
Washington Spirit
San Diego Wave
Racing Louisville
Orlando Pride
Houston Dash
Angel City FC
Chicago Red Stars
Kansas City Current
More EA Sports FC 24 News:
- Will there be an EA Sports FC 24 demo?
- EA Sports FC 24: How to get Early Access?
- EA Sports FC 24 set to feature Ballon d'Or
- Will EA Sports FC have Ultimate Team?
- EA Sports launches first game post FIFA-era