'Where dreams are made' - David Beckham reacts after Lionel Messi scores on MLS debut for Inter Miami

Former Barcelona player, Lionel Messi, made his MLS debut for Inter Miami and marked it with a goal, sparking a reaction from co-owner David Beckham.

Messi scores on MLS debut

Beckham praises Messi after win

Former PSG man has already won a trophy at Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS side Inter Miami won their first league game since May on Messi's debut game in the competition. The Argentine marked his first appearance with a goal in the dying minutes to secure a 2-0 win. Former Manchester United player and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, reacted to the performance with a post on Instagram.

"Where dreams are made of..." he wrote. "Thank you NYC. Great win on the road @intermiamicf."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old forward joined Inter Miami in the summer after his contract expired at PSG. He has already played a part in helping the club win the MLS Leagues Cup and has put them in the finals of the US Open Cup recently following a 5-4 penalty win over Cincinnati.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winning Argentine captain will face Nashville on 30th August for his next MLS fixture.