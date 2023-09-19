Double boost for Man Utd! Raphael Varane & Mason Mount return to training ahead of blockbuster Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have returned to Manchester United training ahead of a blockbuster Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per an official statement from United, Varane and Mount both took part in the squad's final training session before their flight to Germany at Carrington on Tuesday morning. It is not yet clear whether the duo will feature against Bayern on Wednesday night, but the news comes as a timely boost for Erik ten Hag amid an early season injury crisis.

More to follow.

