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Leon GoretzkaImago
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Dominant Bayern Munich smash the Bundesliga record in style

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich
St. Pauli
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened St. Pauli on Saturday. In Hamburg, Vincent Kompany’s side cruised to a 5-0 victory, taking Bayern’s season tally to 105 goals and breaking the Bundesliga record of 101 goals in a single campaign. With five matches remaining, the champions-elect now lead nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund by 12 points.

Bayern started brightly, opening the scoring in the ninth minute. Konrad Laimer delivered a perfect corner, and after a sharp run, Musiala powered in a header to make it 0-1.

With one eye on the Champions League return leg, Harry Kane was rested, giving Nicolas Jackson the chance to impress from the start. The Senegalese striker nearly made it 2-0 shortly after the opener, only to see his effort from a tight angle crash off the crossbar.

St. Pauli rarely threatened and were fortunate not to trail by three goals earlier, as Michael Olise dragged a shot across the face of goal and the unfortunate Musiala struck the post from close range.

Bayern then poured in three goals in a 13-minute spell after the break. Leon Goretzka opened the floodgates with a clinical far-post volley.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE

Moments later, Olise cut inside and finished into the far corner to make it 0-3.

Moments later, Musiala won a challenge just outside the box and fed Jackson, who finished from close range to make it 0-4. In the dying seconds, Raphaël Guerreiro rounded off the scoring with a fifth goal.

Bara Ndiaye enjoyed a memorable debut. The 18-year-old Senegalese midfielder came on as a substitute to make his first-team bow for Bayern. Ndiaye will remain on loan from Gambinos Stars Africa until the end of the season.

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