Dirk Kuijt reveals which club he will be coaching next season: 'I hope it happens soon'

Dirk Kuijt looks set to remain in charge at FC Dordrecht next season. Speaking to ESPN, the 45-year-old manager said that all parties have expressed their intention to extend the contract by a year.

Kuijt’s contract at the Krommedijk expires at the end of this season. Although the play-offs are out of the picture, De Schapekoppen are keen to continue with the 104-time Netherlands international.

Kuijt expects clarity soon. “That is certainly my intention. We’ve been in talks for a long time. Actually, there’s already white smoke, but with important matters you also need to put things properly in writing, and there are other people for that.”

“I hope it happens soon. I really enjoy working at Dordrecht, I’m developing very well as a coach and I love helping talented players develop further,” Kuijt continues.

The ambitious coach is looking forward to continuing his work. “We’ve got a lot of real talent here, lads who have what it takes to take the next step. And I’d love to help them with that.”

Dordrecht have played 36 official matches under Kuijt so far. They have won eleven matches, drawn eleven and lost fourteen.

This season, Dordrecht still have matches against ADO Den Haag, Almere City and Willem II. The former is Kuijt’s former employer.