Diego Costa FINALLY grabs his first Wolves goal as he scores in Premier League for first time in over 2,000 days!

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has finally broken his Premier League duck for Wolves.

Relegation-threatened Wolves taking on high-flying Brentford

Forgotten man Diego Costa gets on the scoresheet

The ex-Chelsea striker's first PL goal in over 2000 days

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old veteran forward charged into the Brentford box, and Christian Norgaard's misguided clearance bounced off the striker and past goalkeeper David Raya to give Wolves the lead midway through the first-half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wolves signed Costa on a free transfer last September in light of an injury crisis at the club, with summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic sustaining an ACL injury early on at Wanderers. However, the veteran Spanish striker has so far struggled with the rigours of the Premier League on his return to England.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? The West Midlands outfit are in the thick of a highly-contested Premier League relegation scrap, and will be desperate to see out a victory here against an in-form Brentford outfit as Julen Lopetegui's side look to create a healthy cushion between themselves, and the much-dreaded bottom three.