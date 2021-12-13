'I'm going to die for PSG' - Ramos on emotions after Real Madrid draw in Champions League

Sergio Ramos has said he's "going to die" for Paris Saint-Germain when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

The Spanish centre-back was asked about his emotions upon drawing his former club in Europe, and he left no doubts about his allegiance.

Ramos has only managed to play in one match this year for PSG amid prolonged muscular injuries, but he will hope to be available in the spring for the momentous two-legged clash.

What has been said?

Ramos almost played Manchester United instead of Real Madrid, but PSG were re-drawn against the Spanish side in an emotional turn of events for him.

"You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid," Ramos said. "Now it's my turn to defend PSG and I'll do everything possible to do it. It's the team that bet on me. I'm going to die for PSG."

"I would have liked not to have that confrontation [with Real Madrid], but returning to the Santiago Bernabeu is cause for joy [because] I could not have a real farewell because of Covid restrictions."

'Many hours of darkness'

Ramos also revealed that he experienced "many hours of darkness and loneliness" at the start of his time at Paris Saint-Germain as a calf injury prevented him from appearing in a match until November 28. He's since been sidelined again with muscular problems with his status moving forwards uncertain.

"It has been hard, different from what I have experienced in my career," he said. "Injuries have [rarely been like this]. To feel like a player again is the important thing. Many hours of darkness, loneliness, but it has helped me to overcome challenges. It has helped me to know who were really there and who were not. There will be Ramos for a while. The family is already well adapted. I smile again thinking about competing again."

Why did Ramos leave Real Madrid?

The 35-year-old defender was an icon for Real Madrid, however his contract expired this past June and an extension was not able to be agreed upon.

PSG made a sufficient contract offer and Ramos jumped at the opportunity to play for France's most prominent team.

Still, his love for Real Madrid clearly remains strong.

