'Devastated' - USMNT star Dest posts emotional message on social media after World Cup exit

Sergino Dest has spoken about how proud he is of the USMNT despite their World Cup exit, which has left the defender ''devastated''.

Drew with Wales and Englan d

d Beat Iran to qualify second in Group B

Couldn't go any further

WHAT HAPPENED? Dest and his international teammates failed to progress beyond the last 16 stage at Qatar 2022, falling to a 3-1 defeat against the Netherlands. Goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries sealed the victory – despite a consolation from Haji Wright – but the USA star was still positive about his team's prospects for the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Barcelona defender, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, has written on his official Twitter account: ''Devastated. We gave everything for our country but unfortunately we just came up short on the night. I’m really proud of the team & how we battled throughout the tournament. There’s so much talent in the group and the majority of us are still young with lots of time to develop.''

In three and a half years time - Summer 2026, on home soil, we will be ready to make you all proud once again.



Thank you everyone for your support throughout the tournament, we felt it the whole way through. 🇺🇸❤️#FIFAWorldCup @USMNT

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest started in every one of his country's four games at the World Cup. He even provided an assist in their one victory – a 1-0 win over Iran – which was enough to see the USMNT qualify second in their group. He went on to vow that they will come back stronger as joint hosts of the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico in 2026, adding: ''In three and a half years time - Summer 2026, on home soil, we will be ready to make you all proud once again. Thank you everyone for your support throughout the tournament, we felt it the whole way through.''

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? Dest now returns to loan club Milan for the remainder of the Serie A season, while the USMNT will be back in action again next March in the CONCACAF Nations League.