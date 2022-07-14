Dembele re-signs for Barcelona on two-year deal as winger accepts pay cut to remain at Camp Nou

The France star has extended his stay with the Blaugrana through to 2024, bringing to an end the speculation over his future

Barcelona have announced that they have re-signed Ousmane Dembele on a two-year contract that will keep him at Camp Nou through to 2024. The player's agent and the Catalan club found an agreement last week to make the winger extend his stay, and it has now been made official.

Dembele's previous deal with Barcelona ended on June 30 and the World Cup winner was a free agent. However, Xavi still sees the France international as an instrumental player and pleaded with the board to tie him down to fresh terms.

What are the terms of Dembele's new Barcelona contract?

Dembele has re-signed for Barca for the next two years, with his new contract not due to expire until June 30, 2024.

The forward has also agreed to a massive pay cut that has reportedly seen his salary reduced by 40 per cent.

However, variables have also been included based on his participation and performance in the upcoming two seasons. If he manages to tick all the boxes he will receive a salary of around €10 million-per-year.

Which teams missed out on Dembele?

There were a string of clubs who were fighting to sign Dembele after he became a free agent.

Chelsea were reportedly among those that wanted to bring in the winger as Thomas Tuchel had already worked with him at Borussia Dortmund. However, Raheem Sterling was above Dembele in their priority list, and signing the Manchester City star saw the Blues cool their interest.

Paris Saint-Germain were also eager to take Dembele to Parc des Princes, while there was significant interest from German giants Bayern Munich, who are in danger of losing top scorer Robert Lewandowski to Barca.

What will be Dembele's role for Barcelona in 2022-23?

Dembele managed to score one goal and provide 13 assists in 21 league outings for Barcelona in the 2021-22 campaign.

He is one of the players that Xavi likes to count on. However, he will face stiff competition for his place from Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and imminent new signing Raphinha.

Xavi primarily used him as a right winger last term, and now it remains to be seen whether he slots Raphinha into that position or continues to favour Dembele.

