Debate: Is Romelu Lukaku the answer to Chelsea's scoring woes?

The Belgian is due to return to Stamford Bridge this summer - but should he be given another chance to lead the line for the Blues?

Romelu Lukaku rejoined Inter on loan last summer after a disappointing homecoming season at Chelsea, and has expressed his desire to remain at San Siro.

However, the 29-year-old has endured a difficult year in Italy that has seen him struggle with injuries and become embroiled in a racism storm, and it has been reported that Inter will opt against signing him outright.

According to The Telegraph, incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could give Lukaku a final chance to prove himself in west London.

The Blues have struggled for goals during a nightmare 2022-23 campaign, despite spending over £600 million on new players, and Lukaku would cost nothing to bring back.

The former Everton and Manchester United forward has hit 121 goals in 278 games across his Premier League career to date, but only eight of those have come in a Chelsea shirt.

Should they take a final gamble on their £98m man? Or would the Blues be better off focusing on reported targets such as Napoli's Victor Osimhen? Let us know what you think in the comments below 👇