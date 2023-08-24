Deal off? Man City could give up on Matheus Nunes after seeing first bid of £47m rejected by Wolves

Manchester City are prepared to walk away from a deal to buy Matheus Nunes from Wolves if they believe his asking price does not represent good value.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Independent reports that City are prepared to leave the negotiating table if they do not feel a deal for Nunes represents value for money. Pep Guardiola's side are desperately seeking cover for Kevin de Bruyne and were also interested in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, but an FA investigation into suspicious betting patterns scotched any chance of a deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have made a bid worth £47 million ($59m) for Nunes but Wolves have rejected it, as they believe he is worth considerably more. City have historically walked away from deals when they feel the asking price is beyond them, doing so with Harry Maguire and Declan Rice, and the report states they are ready to do so again.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wolves paid £38m to buy Nunes last summer and it appears that is informing their asking price. City are also said to be interested in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, as they seek options in the market to replace De Bruyne.

WHAT NEXT? City only have over a week left in the transfer window, as they aim to find new arrivals.