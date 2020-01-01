De Bruyne’s agent responds to Manchester City exit talk and suggestions European ban could lead to move

Patrick De Koster insists his client has given no thought to leaving the Etihad Stadium, with the Belgian midfielder tied to a long-term contract

Kevin De Bruyne has seen a move away from mooted, especially if a European ban is upheld, but his agent insists no thought has been given to leaving the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues are waiting to discover whether an appeal against a two-year suspension from continental competition will be successful.

If sanctions are overturned, then Pep Guardiola’s side will once again compete among the elite in 2020-21, but if UEFA’s initial ruling is upheld, then it could be ambitious performers decide to head for the exits and open new chapters in their respective careers elsewhere.

De Bruyne is among those seeing a switch mooted, but Patrick De Koster claims there is no substance to the reports.

He has told Sporza: “At the moment he is not at all busy with that. He still has a three-year contract with a team that belongs at the top of the world, at a club and in a city where Kevin feels good and appreciated.

“There will be many people who find this woolly, but he's not thinking about a transfer.”

While seeking to bring the unwelcome rumours to a close, De Koster admits that tentative interest from afar has been registered in a player who has previously been linked with and .

De Koster added: “There is always an informal interest for a good player in the football world. Whether that is KDB or Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo or Antoine Griezmann.

“If everything I read in the papers were correct, then I would need a 48-hour watch and to be all over the world at the same time. I can declare in good conscience here and even swear on my children's head that everything I read is 90% rubbish.”

For now, De Bruyne is focused on ending the 2019-20 campaign as positively as possible.

City have surrendered their Premier League title to this season, but have countered that disappointment by lifting the Community Shield and Carabao Cup and still having the FA Cup and Champions League in their sights.

“Kevin wants to end the season with one or two cups,” said De Koster. “If all these prizes are won, no one will complain about Manchester City’s season, I think.”