David De Gea is going nowhere! Man Utd keeper set to sign new contract after winning over Erik ten Hag

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is set to extend his stay at Old Trafford by penning a new contract with the Red Devils.

De Gea's deal expires in summer

Goalkeeper set to sign new deal

Has earned Ten Hag's trust

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea is into the final few months of his existing contract at United but is on the brink of agreeing a new deal, according to Forbes. The goalkeeper has managed to convince manager Erik ten Hag that he deserves to continue and the club have now make the decision to keep hold of De Gea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeper has previously made it clear he "loves" Manchester United in response to speculation he could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. Ten Hag has also praised his stopper and defended his kicking ability, insisting he is a "complete goalkeeper."

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Gea's kicking has been in the spotlight since Ten Hag took over and even led to speculation the Dutchman could sign a new goalkeeper, but it is thought that the Dutchman values his experience and leadership in the squad. Brentford's David Raya had been linked with a move, but the Red Devils looks set to continue with De Gea and will now prioritise strengthening other positions in the squad instead in the summer transfer window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? De Gea leads the way in the race for the Golden Glove with 14 clean sheets so far in the Premier League in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United face a crunch week as they take on Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday and then head to Wembley on Sunday to face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals.