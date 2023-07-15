'I couldn't be prouder' - David Beckham sends welcome message to Lionel Messi after Inter Miami move made official

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has revealed his delight at being able to bring Lionel Messi to his club.

Inter Miami announce Messi

Beckham welcomes World Cup winner to club

Reveals his pride at landing Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have officially confirmed the signing of Messi after he opted to move to the MLS side following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. Beckham has spoken of his delight at seeing Messi join his club, describing the transfer as a "dream come true" in a post on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID: Beckham wrote on Instagram: "The next chapter of our story starts here. Ten years ago when I started this journey, I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to Miami… Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in this country and build a legacy in this sport that we love so much.

"Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club but I’m also delighted to welcome a friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami CF community."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's move is a real coup for Inter Miami and Beckham and will surely provide a huge boost for MLS. The forward arrives after captaining Argentina to World Cup glory last year in Qatar and joins a team that is currently bottom of the Eastern Conference.

WHAT NEXT? Fans will now be able to watch Messi in his new No. 10 Inter Miami shirt when he makes his debut for the club against Cruz Azul on July 21.