Darwin Nunez to become Liverpool’s Erling Haaland? Ex-Reds star Jermaine Pennant explains what £64m striker needs to do

Darwin Nunez can become Liverpool’s “answer to Erling Haaland”, says Jermaine Pennant, with the Uruguayan urged to work on his finishing.

Uruguayan signed for big money in 2022

Hit 15 goals last season

Boasts similar qualities to Man City superstar

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American frontman moved to England in the same summer transfer window as Norwegian sensation Haaland linked up with Manchester City. While the Blues’ star signing plundered 52 goals across all competitions last season – helping himself to the Premier League Golden Boot and City to a historic Treble – Nunez registered just 15 efforts for the Reds at Anfield through 42 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nunez boasts similar physical qualities to Haaland, with former Liverpool winger Pennant – speaking on behalf of Lord Ping – telling GOAL: “If Nunez can tidy up his finishing, then he can be Man City’s answer to Erling Haaland. With all the chances you see him have in games, you pull your hair out. He could score one or two, or he could score four or five if he just sharpens up his finishing. Rather than having six or seven chances and scoring one, he could be scoring three. He’s rapid, he’s good in the air, he’s strong. He has similar attributes to Haaland. But Haaland has three chances and scores one, that’s the difference.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland cost City just £51 million ($66m), while Liverpool splashed out £64m ($82m) on Nunez. The Reds are yet to see the expected return on their investment, but Pennant believes that situation could change. He added: “If you look back through his career, he went to Benfica and had an okay season similar to Liverpool. But then in the second season, he lit it up. Once he beds in, if you look at his career, he’s always had better seasons. So I think he’ll only get better and better. He’s had time now to settle into Liverpool which is never easy in itself and he’s had time to settle in the Premier League which is the hardest in the world. So now with a pre-season under his belt and a first season it should be a lot better for him.”

WHAT NEXT? Nunez scored 14 goals in his first season at Benfica, before claiming 34 in his second. He will be hoping to hit the ground running in 2023-24, with Liverpool set to open their Premier League campaign away at Chelsea on August 13.