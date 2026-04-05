Danny Makkelie provides an update: the local partnership is taking action; kick-off time still unknown

Referee Danny Makkelie has provided an update to ESPN. The kick-off of the IJssel derby between Go Ahead Eagles and PEC Zwolle has been postponed due to prohibited face coverings among Zwolle fans.

“They are currently removing the supporters from the stand. The supporters were given the opportunity to remove their face coverings, but they failed to comply,” Makkelie told ESPN.

According to the referee, the local authorities have now made a decision. “The stand must be cleared.”

It was not an option to allow the match to continue with supporters wearing face coverings, as agreements had been made in advance between the two clubs.

“I understand that the PEC Zwolle supporters were allowed to attend on the condition that there would be no fireworks and no face coverings, and that they would behave normally,” the referee explained.

Footage from ESPN shows that a large proportion of the supporters from Zwolle were wearing face-covering masks. “And fireworks are now being thrown as well. It is a relief that they weren’t thrown during the match,” says Makkelie.

There is no set kick-off time yet, according to the referee. “I understand they are now clearing the away section. After that, the players want to warm up and then we will start as soon as possible.” According to Makkelie, there is currently no set kick-off time and he hopes that no one will have to return on another day for the IJssel derby.