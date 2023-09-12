'You have to take notes' - Dani Carvajal reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to become a better player at Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal shared how three Real Madrid legends, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric inspired him to be a better player.

Carvajal on Ronaldo's impact

Learning from CR7's professionalism

Real Madrid's culture of excellence

WHAT HAPPENED? Carvajal, Real Madrid full-back and one of the captains, opened up about the profound influence Ronaldo had on his development as a player during their time together at the club. The Spaniard also highlighted the influence of Ramos and Modric in building team culture.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano, Sergio Ramos and, it's very difficult, but Luka Modric. They are people who talk to you and you have to take notes. You'd come on a trip and you'd see Cristiano going into the pool of cold water. Sergio training and Luka in the gym," said Carvajal.

"Luka has been able to take such a small country to a World Cup final. He arrived here almost with leaden feet and how he has won everyone over, it's unbelievable," he added about Modric.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti's men have started the season well with new signing Jude Bellingham impressing early on. The English midfielder has scored in every league game so far and helped Madrid win all four of their games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos are set to face Real Sociedad next in La Liga on 17th of September.