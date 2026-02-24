How to get Czech Republic vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Fans of the Czech Republic and the Republic of Ireland are both dreaming of a World Cup return after a 20+ year absence. The pair clash in the UEFA World Cup Play-off semi-final on March 26 in Prague, and you could be there to see who will maintain their quest for glory.

It’s set to be a thriller. While the Czech Republic may be currently on a long, unbeaten home streak, the Irish will be spurred on by a fervent and vocal band of supporters.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Czech Republic vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Czech Republic vs Ireland (8.45pm) Fortuna Arena (Prague) Tickets

How to buy Czech Republic vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Czech Republic vs Ireland became available on Ticketportal, the national team’s official ticket seller, at various stages during early February for members of the team’s loyalty program. Those in the top tier of membership (‘FC Repre Hvezda’) were able to purchase tickets from February 4. Subsequent sales windows opened on February 6 and February 9.

Irish travelling fans were offered 1,024 tickets for the match, so just over 5% of the 19,370 Fortuna Arena capacity.

In addition, tickets can be bought on the secondary market. SeatPick is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Czech Republic vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Czech Republic internationals can vary, depending on the seat position, package, and opponent. Categories (and adult prices) for the upcoming play-off vs Republic of Ireland were as follows through official routes:

Premium seat: CZK 2200 (€90)

CZK 2200 (€90) Category I: CZK 1650 (€68)

CZK 1650 (€68) Category II: CZK 1250 (€51)

CZK 1250 (€51) Category III: CZK 750 (€30)

CZK 750 (€30) Category IV: CZK 500 (€20)

Remember to keep tabs on the national association sites for additional information, and also on secondary sites such as SeatPick for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Czech Republic vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier?

Despite being regulars at the global soccer party during the 20th century, including finishing runners-up in 1934 and 1962, the Czech Republic has surprisingly only featured once (2006) at the World Cup in the past 30+ years.

If Miroslav Koubek’s ‘Narodak’ do maintain their impressive home record and see off the Irish, then another home tie against Denmark or North Macedonia awaits on March 31 at the Stadion Letna in Prague. Of course, if Ireland comes away with the win, then they will host Denmark or North Macedonia instead at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

We’ve not seen Ireland at the World Cup since Korea Japan 2002. However, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men head to Prague in fantastic form, after winning their last three group qualifiers. They memorably beat Portugal in Dublin and performed a miracle 3-2 comeback in Hungary, with Troy Parrott netting a hat-trick.

The sides have met eight times previously, and although Ireland have notched a couple of wins, both came in international friendlies in Dublin and they’ve never kept a clean sheet against their semi-final opponents. The Czechs will be aiming to make it four wins from four starts over the Irish on home soil.