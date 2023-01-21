Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Palace against Newcastle in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Crystal Palace are set to welcome Premier League top-four side Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Both sides left it till late to pick up their last points as Patrick Vieira's men held Manchester United at the same venue in their midweek game with Michael Olise's injury-time equaliser, while the Magpies scraped past Fulham courtesy of an 89th-minute winner from substitute Alexander Isak last weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Date: January 21, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm GMT, 11pm IST Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on NBC, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Peacock Premium.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US NBC Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Joachim Andersen will take at least a few days to return from a calf injury, as Chris Richards could make his first Premier League start.

Besides that, Vieira may be looking to bring Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze back into the XI, but Will Hughes might have done enough to retain his spot in the middle of the park.

Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur remain unavailable for selection.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Position Players Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Johnstone, Whitworth, Goodman Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Clyne, Richards Midfielders Milvojevic, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Doucoure, Balmer, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Nascimento, Ozoh, Rodney Forwards Ayew, Mateta, Edouard, Gordon

Newcastle team news & squad

Bruno Guimaraes rolled his ankle in the Fulham win, with the extent of the injury yet to be ascertained, but is expected to be out for a few weeks. Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett, Matt Targett and Jonjo Shelvey are also among the injured.

Joelinton should fill in for Guimaraes in the middle, as Allan Saint-Maximin pushes out wide, allowing Isak the number nine role from Callum Wilson, while Chris Wood is due to join Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin