With the 2023-24e season nearly upon us, football fans across he country will be looking forward to getting their matchday fix once more - and who better to catch than Crystal Palace?

Midway through last season, the Eagles looked poised to be locked in a relegation battle alongside another half-dozen clubs at the foot of the table. But the return of Roy Hodgson to Selhurst Park proved to be something of a masterstroke.

The arrival of Hodgson coincided with a dramatic turnaround in form that earned three of their stars - Marc Guehi, Sam Johnstone and Eberechi Eze - all earning summer England call-ups.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action next season, as they look to continue their fine form and fly up the table? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Crystal Palace play in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Crystal Palace matches at Selhurst Park

A decade-long veteran of the Premier League following their playoff promotion from the Championship in 2013, Crystal Palace remain one of British football’s most historic clubs, despite a relative lack of silverware and success over the intervening years.

The Eagles are gearing up for a centenary season at their long-term home of Selhurst Park, having first moved in there in 1924, and they will be hopeful they can push on to a best-ever competition finish, trumping the 10th-place spot they earned in 2015.

Having never won major silverware in their existence - a third-place finish in the pre-Premier League era and two near-misses in the FA Cup final, most recently in 2016 is their best showing - they will hope to turn the spirit of recent famed wins into fuel for a successful 2023-24 campaign.

Wins over Tottenham and Manchester United here during the 2021-22 season were almost eclipsed by Hodgson’s terrifically entertaining resurgence in recent months, with

Selhurst Park has seen its fair share of big moments this season, and Eagles fans will keenly hope there are more in store rather than another false dawn when they return to action in the coming months.

Crystal Palace tickets & prices

With a variety of options to choose from at Selhurst Park, here are the types of tickets you can get, from season passes to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options. You can find all the Crystal Palace tickets currently on sale here, while there are also resale options available at StubHub.

Staying around Selhurst Park

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Selhurst Park and across wider London.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Crystal Palace season tickets

A Crystal Palace season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Selhurst Park during a Premier League season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

The Eagles have already revealed the prices for the 2023-24 season, with the club releasing them across three phases, each seeing a subsequent rise in the overall cost for buyers.

For the upcoming campaign, prices will start at £545.00 for Zone 5 seats and will rise to £790.00 in Zone 1 amid the first phase of sales, before seeing subsequent rises across all brackets.

Do note however that season tickets are not available following renewals and previous membership purchases. Those who wish to stay informed must be a Crystal Palace member, at which point they can sign up to a waiting list for future seasons.

Crystal Palace general sale matchday tickets

Crystal Palace are yet to confirm the individual pricing structure for games during the 2023-24 Premier League season, though it is expected it will align with the options offered as options for season ticket holders.

It is not yet known either whether the Eagles will categorise matches into further priority brackets in line with high demand and prestige status. Several Premier League clubs will charge more for a marquee fixture with a rival than they do for others.

GOAL will have all the details here when Crystal Palace’s home fixtures are published, along with a breakdown of likely matchday prices across adult, senior, young adult and junior categories.

Crystal Palace seating plan

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Selhurst Park for Crystal Palace matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as Premier League and FA Cup, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost dependent on the opponent.

Beyond that, seats will be broken down on their stand location. For example, a spot in the Whitehorse Lane Stand will be distinctly cheaper, while taking your place in the heart of the Main Stand will be more expensive.

Below, you can see a map of Selhurst Park and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? The Arthur Wait Stand is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? The Holmsdale Road Stand will get you closest to the net.

Crystal Palace ticket availability and authenticity

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Crystal Palace website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.



FAQs

Can I buy Crystal Palace tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Crystal Palace play at Selhurst Park, you generally must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Fans are offered a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop. Prices are yet to be revealed, but you can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Adult

Gold

Gold Adult

Junior

Eagles Gold

Eagles Gold Eagles

Where can I buy Crystal Palace hospitality tickets?

A limited range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at Selhurst Park, allowing you to turn your trip to Crystal Palace into a luxurious matchday experience.

There are four lounge options to choose from, ranging from the Malcom Allison - named for the club’s legendary manager - to the 2010 Club. Each comes with a different dining option, from a two-course casual buffet through inclusive modern cuisine all the way to fine dining.

In addition, fans can also enquire after one of Selhurst Park’s Executive Boxes, which are offered in 10 or 20-seater options and can be further upgraded with a slew of different packages to suit the individual guest.

These packages are typically sold first and foremost on a seasonal basis, though they will also be available on a match-by-match basis.

When do Crystal Palace hospitality tickets go on sale?

If you’re a die-hard Crystal Palace supporter looking to secure your spot in hospitality for a fixture, then it is good to know the timetable you have for making purchases ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Options are not on sale yet, but you can register your interest at the club’s website. When the Premier League officially releases the 2023-24 fixture list, it is expected that the club will contact prospective buyers to further discuss details.

By planning ahead and acting quickly, you can ensure that you don't miss out on the opportunity to experience an unforgettable match day at Selhurst Park.

How can I buy a Crystal Palace season ticket?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Crystal Palace’s 2023-24 Premier League campaign, as they have sold out.

You can however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Crystal Palace away tickets?

You can purchase Crystal Palace away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a Crystal Palace membership to do so however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Crystal Palace football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Crystal Palace matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Crystal Palace matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Crystal Palace tickets?

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Crystal Palace tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

The best way to buy cheap Crystal Palace tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Selhurst Park.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Tickets from such sources can also often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to Selhurst Park?

The best way to travel to Crystal Palace fixtures is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the National Rail network and London Underground offering access to Selhurst Park.

The ground is served by Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction. All three are served by Southern, while the latter is also on the Overground system, one stop away from the East London line terminus in West Croydon.

Please note that Crystal Palace station itself is two miles away from the ground and therefore roughly at least a half-hour walk, while all other options are roughly a quarter-hour walk away.

Can I book a tour for Selhurst Park?

You can indeed book a tour around Selhurst Park, but be warned it is only available to members and season ticket holders.

The tour runs on specific dates throughout the season, and those eligible will be contacted through email by the club. Prices are £20.00 for adults and £18.00 for concessions.