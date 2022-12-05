'We will need him' - Croatia boss Dalic rubbishes talk of international retirement for Modric
- Modric turned 37 in September
- Made 159th cap vs Japan
- Dalic insisted Qatar wouldn't be his last tournament
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Modric turning 37 in September and making his 159th international cap in Monday's last-16 tie against Japan, Dalic appeared certain that the veteran midfielder would be a part of his plans for years to come. The Croatia boss also believes that the player himself would want to remain part of the team for his own "self-improvement".
WHAT THEY SAID: "This will not be Luka’s last tournament," Dalic declared in a press conference. "He will continue to play for Croatia, I am absolutely certain of that. Luka continues to work hard and he continues to strive for self-improvement. We will need him for some time more in the future.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalic went on to highlight the staggering achievements his side have made given the small stature of Croatia as a nation, stating: “The results we have produced at the World Cup and in European Championships over the last few years are unrivalled for a country of our size. I believe this team has given great success to our people - and when you look at it this really is a miracle. We have become a force in world football because we are a nation who always feels like we have to prove ourselves."
DID YOU KNOW? Croatia's lineup to face Japan was the oldest in a World Cup knockout stage game since France's in the 2006 final vs Italy (30y 8d).
WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA? Dalic's side will battle it out with Japan in Monday's last-16 fixture for a place in the quarter-finals, which would be Croatia's second successive World Cup last-eight matchup.
