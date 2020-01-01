Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters: Who are they & how many siblings does he have?

The Portugal icon has made sure that his family bonds remain strong throughout his career - Goal takes a look at them

Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely close to his family and makes an effort to include them in all aspects of his life.

Reflecting on his life in the 2015 biographical film Ronaldo, the star said: "If you don't have family, life will be very, very tough."

Goal takes a look at who Ronaldo's sisters are, how many siblings he has and more.

Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters?

Ronaldo has two sisters, who are both older than him. Elma Aveiro is his eldest sister and Katia Aveiro is the younger of the two.

Katia is a singer and businesswoman, describing herself on her Instagram profile as a "digital influencer". Similarly, Elma's Instragram says that she is an "enterprising woman".

Indeed, Ronaldo has promoted their work on his own social channels, notably encouraging his followers

Both sisters have been quite outspoken on matters pertaining to their brother Cristiano, particularly if they feel that he has been the victim of a perceived transgression.

In 2018, for example, Katia leapt to the star's defence following his red card in a match against .

"Football's shame... justice will be served," Katia Aveiro fired in an Instagram post. "They want to destroy my brother but God never rests. Shameful."

Katia found herself in the headlines again in 2020, this time after a positive coronavirus test kept Ronaldo out of a number of games in October.

The Portugal captain returned a positive Covid-19 result while on international duty and, despite being asymptomatic, was forced to isolate per the public health guidelines in and across the world.

Ronaldo was clearly frustrated with the scenario, as he felt fully fit and healthy. It was a frustration that was also shared by Katia, who blasted that the pandemic was "the biggest fraud" in a social media tirade.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who has to wake the world up, I have to say that this Portuguese really is an envoy from God. Thank you!" she wrote on Instagram.

"I believe that, today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I've seen since I was born.

"A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud: 'Enough fooling the entire world'. Someone, open your eyes, please."

Elma is not shy about voicing her opinions either and she prompted headlines across the football world in 2020 when she shared a photo of Lionel Messi 'worshipping' her brother.

After Juve came out on top in the Champions League against in December, Elma shared the image of Messi kneeling in front of a triumphant Ronaldo along with the message: "My king. The best ever. The pride of my life."

It was not her first time in the news for such matters, having previously criticised the style of play deployed by former Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri mid-way through 2020.

How many siblings does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

In total, Cristiano Ronaldo has three siblings - one brother called Hugo and his two sisters Elma and Katia. They are all older than him, meaning he is the baby of the family.

Elma is the eldest of Ronaldo's siblings, having been born in 1973, followed by Hugo, who was born in 1975. Katia was born two years after Hugo in 1977.

There are eight years between Katia and Ronaldo, who was born in 1985.

Ronaldo's family are tightly knit, having come through the difficulties of poverty while growing up together in Portugal.

As well as supporting their business ventures, Ronaldo regularly celebrates milestones, events and birthdays with his siblings, as well as his mother Maria Dolores.

Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's parents?

Ronaldo is the youngest child of Maria Dolores Aveiro and Jose Dinis Aveiro. Ronaldo's father passed away in 2005 at the age of 53 as a result of liver failure.

His father, who had been a soldier and later a kit-man at their local club, battled alcoholism for much of Ronaldo's life.

"My father was very funny when he was drunk," Ronaldo said in the 2015 documentary film Ronaldo. "He used to tell a lot of stories. He used to sing. He was funny.

"He was drunk nearly every day and when that happens it's not easy to have a conversation, to get to know him a bit more.

"I'm not ashamed to say it, I didn't really get to know my father for real, from the heart, to open up and tell him things. I never had those kinds of conversations."

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend?

Georgina Rodriguez has been Ronaldo's girlfriend since 2016 and she is the mother of his youngest daughter, Alana Martina.

A model from who met Ronaldo while working at a Gucci store, Rodriguez is undoubtedly the Portugal star's most serious girlfriend and the pair have been living together for a number of years.

As well as being the mother of Alana Martina, Rodriguez is the effective step-mother of Ronaldo's other children, Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.

