'Nice to be back home' - Cristiano Ronaldo posts smiley picture ahead of vital Portugal Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo feels "nice to be back home" after he touched down in Portugal ahead of Selecao's two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronaldo back in Portugal

Delighted to rejoin his Selecao teammates

Focus shifts to Euro qualification

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr forward has flown back to his homeland after being named in the Portugal squad by Roberto Martinez for the next two Euro qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg. Ronaldo is fully motivated to lead Portugal to glory in their upcoming matches and indicated that he is totally focused on the job at hand.

The 38-year-old wrote: "It's nice to be back home! 🇵🇹🙌🏼 Maximum motivation and total focus to face these next 2 games on our road to Euro2024! 💪🏼🇵🇹 #vesteabandeira"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been in exceptional form this season and boasts of having six goals and four assists in four appearances for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He had also scored an 89th-minute winner against Iceland on matchday four in the qualification campaign on June 20 which saw Portugal climb to the top of Group J with four wins in an equal number of matches.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will look to add to his record international goal tally of 123 strikes when he takes on Slovakia on September 8 and Luxembourg three days later.