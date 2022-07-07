‘Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit our philosophy’ - Man Utd star can forget about Bayern Munich transfer, says Kahn

The CEO of the Bundesliga champions has sought to distance the German giants from the Portuguese superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo may be pushing for move away from Manchester United, but Bayern Munich are out of the running for any summer transfer as Oliver Kahn says the Portuguese superstar does not fit the recruitment “philosophy” at Allianz Arena.

The reigning Bundesliga champions had been mooted for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he looks to make his way through the exits at Old Trafford.

Bayern have benefited from the presence of an experienced frontman in Robert Lewandowski in recent times, and are seeing him pursue a fresh start of his own, but Kahn has sought to distance Bayern from any approach for 37-year-old Ronaldo.

Will Bayern Munich bid for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Kahn told Kicker: “As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy.”