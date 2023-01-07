Cristiano Ronaldo permitted to live with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as Saudi authorities will turn 'blind eye'

Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to live with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia despite laws preventing unmarried couples cohabiting.

Ronaldo completes Al-Nassr move

Can live with his girlfriend, says EFE report

Authorities willing to turn blind eye

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Ronaldo is settling into life in Saudi Arabia after completing his move to Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has been given a boost after learning he will be able to live together with Rodriguez. Saudi lawyers have reportedly confirmed that local authorities will turn a "blind eye" to the couple cohabiting even though the law forbids unmarried couples from living together.

AND WHAT'S MORE: "Although the laws of the kingdom still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently started to turn a blind eye and no longer prosecute anyone," a lawyer told EFE. “Although these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has already received an epic welcome from Al-Nassr fans and is waiting to make his debut for the club. The forward has now been registered by the Saudi side, in place of Vincent Aboubakar who has been released, but has not been able to play as he's serving a two-match ban for smashing a fan's phone while at Man Utd.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old is now expected to feature for Al-Nassr for the first time against against Al-Ettifaq on January 22. There is also a chance Ronaldo could feature in an all-star Saudi XI scheduled to play PSG in a friendly on January 19.