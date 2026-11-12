Cristiano Ronaldo launches TV career as Al-Nassr superstar confirms production on debut drama series Day 1s

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Cristiano Ronaldo continues to expand his empire away from the pitch by announcing the start of production on his first television series. The Portugal icon is teaming up with prominent British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn for a football drama that will feature the forward playing himself.

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Ronaldo ventures into television production

Ronaldo is stepping into the world of television production. The former Portugal star has officially begun work on his first scripted series, a football drama titled Day 1s. The 41-year-old continues to build his business portfolio away from the pitch.

He has teamed up with renowned British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn to co-found UR Marv Studios, the production company behind the new project. Ronaldo will not only serve as an executive producer for the series, but he is also set to appear on screen. The legendary forward will play himself in the highly anticipated football drama.

Superstar confirms production on social media

Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared his enthusiasm for the project with his massive global fanbase. The superstar confirmed the start of filming in an update broadcast to his 681 million Instagram followers.

"Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!," the forward wrote. He accompanied the announcement with a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the set.

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Among the images shared was a glimpse inside the Brentford dressing room. This hints at a realistic English football backdrop for the upcoming series.

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High-stakes drama and a star cast

Day 1s promises to delve deep into the lucrative and high-stakes world of modern football business. The series follows the fictional story of Stanley Dalton, a British football agent tasked with navigating the intense environment of player transfers.

British actor Damian Lewis takes on the lead role of Dalton. He is joined in the cast by acclaimed British rapper Dave, with both men featuring in the early production photos shared by Ronaldo.

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The show will also boast further authentic footballing pedigree beyond Ronaldo's involvement. Former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry is confirmed to appear in the series, where he will also play himself.

Expanding an empire away from the pitch

Filming will now continue on Day 1s as the production moves towards an eventual release date. Fans will eagerly await further updates from UR Marv Studios regarding when the series will hit screens.

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For Ronaldo, this television project represents another major step in his post-international career. Having recently retired from Portugal duty, the 41-year-old is clearly accelerating his investments in the entertainment industry.