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Inter coach Cristian Chivu has issued a definitive warning to the rest of Serie A, insisting his side remains the benchmark for Italian football. Following a ruthless 4-0 dismantling of Genoa, the Nerazzurri boss praised his team's mental resilience and clinical edge in front of goal.

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Nerazzurri regain momentum in style

Inter wasted no time in asserting their dominance at Giuseppe Meazza stadium on Saturday night, ruthlessly dispatching Genoa to keep their Scudetto charge on track. After a minor setback against Atalanta in their previous outing, Chivu’s men produced a professional display that saw the contest effectively ended before the half-time whistle blew. The 4-0 scoreline reflected a performance defined by focus and tactical discipline.

Speaking after the final whistle, Chivu expressed his satisfaction with how his players approached the game from the outset. "The approach and the proactive attitude are the best news of the evening for me," the manager remarked to Sky Sport Italia. The Inter boss is acutely aware of the target on his team's back as the reigning champions of Italy. "We know we have to work hard and stay on the ball because we are always the team to beat and we must be up to it, ready to know how to manage even the negative moments by raising our heads immediately," he added.

Provedel earns praise for clean sheet

While the attackers took the headlines, Chivu highlighted the performance of Ivan Provedel, who started in place of Josep Martinez. The goalkeeper was instrumental in the early stages, producing two high-quality saves while the match was still goalless. Chivu dismissed any doubts regarding his selection choices, reaffirming his faith in the goalkeeping department available to him this season.

"Provedel had already done well against Fiorentina and Venice,” the coach explained. “Many judgments are made, but we know his quality and that of our goalkeepers, three professionals who know how to hold the goal of a team like Inter.”

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Youth integration remains a priority

The manager also took time to discuss the integration of younger talents, including Petar Sucic, Pio Esposito, and Andy Diouf. Chivu believes that creating a pathway for academy products is essential for the long-term health of the club. He noted that while playing for a club of Inter's stature is never easy, the current crop of youngsters possesses the hunger required to succeed at the highest level.

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“We know they have quality and room for improvement. They work a lot, playing for Inter is not simple but they have the desire to work and stay in our group. I also mention Stankovic who is preparing for the opportunity he will have sooner or later. We are also trying to improve Luis Henrique. Then we know the qualities of Sucic and Diouf, whom I also tried on the left when the game was closed to see if he would go to the bottom to cross with his strong foot. We believe in young people,” Chivu stated.

Inter extend streak in Genoa rout

Inter kept the pressure firmly on Serie A leaders Lazio after cruising to an emphatic demolition of Genoa. The ruthless victory trims the gap at the top of the table back down to just three points, sending a clear statement of intent as the Nerazzurri refuse to let the frontrunners pull away in the Scudetto race.

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That dominant display also extended Inter's formidable recent run at San Siro, where they have now reeled off seven consecutive Serie A victories while finding the net at least twice in every outing. It marks the club's longest such stretch on home turf since they strung together an eight-game streak during the 2016-17 campaign, underlining just how difficult they have become to contain in front of their own supporters.