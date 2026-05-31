Crispo tells Koora: "Mourinho will succeed at Real Madrid for this reason."

Argentine striker Hernán Crespo, a former Chelsea and Inter Milan star, has praised his one-time manager José Mourinho, who is now in the frame for a second spell at Real Madrid.

Crespo played under Mourinho twice: at Chelsea in 2005 and Inter Milan in 2008, winning multiple trophies on each occasion (the Premier League, Serie A, the Community Shield and the Italian Super Cup).

Across 59 appearances under the Portuguese, the Argentine scored 15 goals and provided six assists.

With Benfica now linked to a second spell at Real Madrid, Crespo stressed that Mourinho's competitive edge would again thrive at the Bernabéu.

In an interview with Koora set to be published later, Crispo stated, "Mourinho was born to be a champion. Wherever he goes, he instils a competitive spirit and a winning mentality."

He added, "Real Madrid is a club that always imposes the highest levels of pressure, and Mourinho understands this culture and this kind of challenge perfectly. If he is given the chance to return, success will always be a real possibility for him."

All media reports suggest that Mourinho is close to returning to Real Madrid for a second spell, succeeding Álvaro Arbeloa, having previously managed the team from 2010 to 2013.

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