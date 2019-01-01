‘Contract rebels will commit to Mourinho’ – Former Spurs star sees everyone but Eriksen staying

Jermaine Jenas believes Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will sign new deals at Tottenham, but feels a Danish playmaker will be allowed to leave

Jan Vertonghen and Tony Alderweireld will sign fresh terms with “in the next six months”, says Jermaine Jenas, with Christian Eriksen set to be the only contract rebel allowed to leave on a free.

Three senior figures in north London continue to run down their current deals, with Mauricio Pochettino seeing no joy on the extension front before he was relieved of his managerial duties.

Jose Mourinho has been appointed in his place, with a new era about to be opened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With a proven winner now in the dugout, former Spurs midfielder Jenas expects a number of players to reconsider their options.

Danish playmaker Eriksen is considered to be expendable, but others are being backed to commit their respective futures to an exciting new project.

Jenas told Express Sport of the challenges facing former and boss Mourinho in a third Premier League post: “One of the biggest question is: can Harry Kane play for Jose?

“I look at his past strikers. The likes of [Didier] Drogba, [Diego] Milito, [Romelu] Lukaku. He has always had creators around them. There are not many I fear in that Spurs forward line.

“But Harry will have to find something extra. He has been below par for Spurs since the start of the season. He might have to offer more than scoring a goal. More will be expected.

“Dele Alli will have to raise his game. He will love [Heung-min] Son to bits. He gets up and down the pitch and scores. Eric Dier will get back in favour all of a sudden. He can be rejuvenated.

“I think he will sort out the Vertonghen and Alderweireld situation. He loves experience. It makes sense not to spend there and look after them instead.

“I bet they'll sign new deals in the next six months. I think he might let Eriksen walk out of the door, thinking he doesn't desperately need him.”

Eriksen has been heavily linked with a switch to giants in the recent past, while Manchester United have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will be tempted to do business with a couple of his former employers in January or a international will be forced to wait until he hits free agency in the summer of 2020 before getting a fresh start.