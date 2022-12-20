Conor McGregor challenges Man Utd & Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath to charity boxing match

Conor McGregor took to social media to challenge former footballer Paul McGrath to a charity 'boxing match' amid an online scuffle.

WHAT HAPPENED? An all-Irish triple threat bout appeared to surface on Twitter when McGregor took aim at Gallagher who was filmed referring to the MMA star as "British" in a clip. After a war of words, Manchester United and Aston Villa man McGrath jumped to the defence of Gallagher, while also wishing him well amid his recovery from mental health struggles.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the clip surfaced, McGregor called Gallagher a "sad pox of a thing" via the Independent and continued in a series of tweets: "Sit up right and smile for a change will you, you sad c***, hahahaha wife left you an all and your crying in the paper bout depression."

Gallagher responded with: "Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious!" The response came after recently opening up about his struggles with mental health and the one-year anniversary since he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital as a result.

Irish footballing legend McGrath then joined in: “PJ take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya pal stay well Top Man." He then added: “Conor you need to find GOD and when you do knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend.”

Following the back and forth exchanges, the former two-division UFC champion responded: “If someone comes at me I am going to fire back. What don't you get? I didn't start any of this. It was me being bullied originally. Yet you come online to call me a bully."

He later added: "I challenge Pj and Paul McGrath to 2 vs 1 boxing match in aid of mental health and anti-bullying organizations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The bizarre exchange isn't the first time McGregor has raised eyebrows for his behaviour, particularly online in recent times. After taking offence at being referred to as English, McGregor's offers of a charity bout appear tongue-in-cheek, with him later tweeting: "I guess me and Paul McGrath are two of the same what hahahahaa ah stop! I’m going to mince the sons nose and leave him without teeth. All in aid of charity of course."

WHAT NEXT? It feels unlikely that a two vs one charity boxing match will actually develop as a result of the online spat between the three Irishmen.