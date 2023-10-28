Conor Gallagher admits his Chelsea future was uncertain in the summer as manager Mauricio Pochettino discusses new contract for in-form midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has admitted his future at the club was uncertain in the summer before Mauricio Pochettino began work.

Gallagher one of the mainstays under Pochettino

Has 18 months left on his current deal

Started every PL game so far this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Gallagher was one of many Chelsea players who feared for their future amid a mass clear-out at Stamford Bridge. But having started every single Premier League game so far this season, the England international is now tipped to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Before I met Pochettino, I wasn’t sure [on my future] because there was so much happening, so many players leaving and coming in. I was buzzing to play under him and stay at Chelsea and prove myself to the club and fans more this season,'' Gallagher told TNT Sports ahead of the Blues' clash with Brentford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino himself has stated that he is more than impressed with the former Crystal Palace loanee's showings so far, hinting he could be rewarded with a new deal. ''First of all, you have to see how they feel, in this case the player and the club, the intentions of either side,'' he told Chelsea's official platforms recently. ''It’s about feeling good together. He’s a player who is doing fantastically. He’s an amazing player and we are so happy with how he is doing things.’'

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side take on the Bees at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, while victory could take Chelsea as high as eighth in the table.