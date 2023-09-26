Quiz: Only a Colombia superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Juan Cuadrado</li><li>Yerry Mina</li><li>Cristian Zapata</li><li>Johan Mojica</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Andres Escobar</li><li>Arnoldo Iguaran</li><li>Alexis Mendoza</li><li>Andres Estrada</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Oscar Cordoba</li><li>Miguel Calero</li><li>Faryd Mondragon</li><li>Camilo Vargas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ivan Cordoba</li><li>Juan Carlos Ramirez</li><li>Ivan Lopez</li><li>Mario Yepes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ivan Valenciano</li><li>Jairo Castillo</li><li>Arnoldo Iguaran</li><li>Faustino Asprilla</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Luis Muriel</li><li>Radamel Falcao</li><li>Carlos Bacca</li><li>Jackson Martinez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Carlos Estrada</li><li>Freddy Rincon</li><li>Leonel Alvarez</li><li>Luis Fajardo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Camilo Vargas</li><li>David Ospina</li><li>Aldair Quintana</li><li>Neco Martinez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Antony de Avila</li><li>Adolfo Valencia</li><li>Victor Aristizabal</li><li>Ivan Valenciano</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Carlos Valderrama</li><li>Willington Ortiz</li><li>Jorge Bermudez</li><li>Ruben Dario Hernandez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Oscar Cordoba</li><li>Rene Higuita</li><li>Jose Maria Pazo</li><li>Miguel Calero</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Leonel Alvarez</li><li>Antony de Avila</li><li>Bernardo Redin</li><li>John Wilmar Perez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Juan Quintero</li><li>Mateus Uribe</li><li>James Rodriguez</li><li>Luis Diaz</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Wilson Perez</li><li>Geovanis Cassiani</li><li>Leon Villa</li><li>Andres Escobar</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Luis Carlos Perea</li><li>Oscar Cortes</li><li>Bernardo Redin</li><li>Mauricio Serna</li></ul></section>