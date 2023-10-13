Cole Palmer to miss Arsenal clash? Chelsea star forced off during England Under-21 game with manager Lee Carsley 'not taking any chances'

Cole Palmer might miss Chelsea's fixture against Arsenal after he picked up an injury with the England U-21 side.

Palmer got injured against Serbia

Lee Carsley had to take him off

Doubtful for Arsenal clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The England U-21 skipper suffered a thigh injury during the 9-1 win over Serbia in a Euro qualifier. He complained of a dead leg during the second half of the match which forced manager Lee Carsley to take him off.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are a few bumps and bruises and we will monitor Cole, but we will not be taking any chances," Carsley told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer has established himself as an integral player in Mauricio Pochettino's squad and the Argentine manager would hope that his injury will not keep him out for long. The Blues have won three consecutive matches for the first time this season with Palmer in the line-up. He even scored against Burnley in the 4-1 win and Chelsea fans would hope to see him get fit before the crucial encounter against Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Palmer will sit out the next Euro qualifier against Ukraine on Monday in a bid to get fit for the Premier League fixture against Arsenal on October 21.