'I was close to going to Madrid' - Harvey Elliott reveals Liverpool pipped Real to transfer thanks to family connection

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has revealed he nearly signed for Real Madrid before the Reds' offer came in in 2019.

Signed for Liverpool in 2019

Comes from family of Liverpool fans

Five goals, two assists in 41 appearances this year

WHAT HAPPENED? Elliott signed for Liverpool from Fulham in July of 2019. But before the Reds tabled an offer, Spanish giants Real Madrid were sniffing around the midfielder. However, once his boyhood club's interest became clear, Elliott was always going to spurn Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was close to going to Madrid. I think Liverpool came in, and as soon as I heard they had come in, that was it. My heart was set on it, just because of being a Liverpool fan, all the family," Elliott told the We Are Liverpool podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old has grown into the Liverpool side since returning from a season-long loan at Blackburn in 2021. A gruesome ankle injury in August of that year derailed his progress, but Elliott has appeared in 41 of Liverpool's 42 fixtures this season.

WHAT NEXT? Elliott will likely be in the squad as Liverpool take on Leeds at Elland Road next week.