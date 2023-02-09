PSG boss Galtier laments 'stupid' winning goal for Marseille after Neymar dummy fail

Christophe Galtier vented his frustration after Paris Saint-Germain conceded a "stupid" winning goal to Marseille, which came after a Neymar mistake.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were knocked out of the Coupe de France after they lost 2-1 to Marseille in the round of 16 on Wednesday night. Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring from the spot before Sergio Ramos levelled matters in first-half stoppage time. However, a stunning piledriver from Ruslan Malinovskyi tilted the tie in the favour of the hosts. Neymar attempted an ill-advised dummy from a simple throw-in deep in his own half, but was robbed of possession by Chancel Mbemba. The ball eventually broke to Malinovskyi on the edge of the box and he rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner past the flailing arms of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Galtier was furious at conceding so cheaply and although he didn't call out Neymar by name, the PSG boss did point back to the initial throw-in gaffe.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was very open in the first half. Unfortunately, in the second half, we took a rather stupid goal on a touch for us in our last 20 meters," Galtier told reporters. "From the moment Marseille scored that second goal and they put themselves in a low block with a lot of transition, that's where we sinned a lot."

The Frenchman did, however, also praise Neymar for his contribution in the first half, as he added: "In the first period, he found the right spaces, he delivered good balls. After that, it was more complicated for him but also for everyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier's tactics have come under scrutiny in the French media, as his side did not have the bite to overturn the deficit. He opted for four central midfielders while playing Neymar and Messi upfront in an unexpected change of system that left his team scrambling during transitions.

WHAT NEXT? After a disappointing loss in the Coupe de France, PSG will now turn their attention to Ligue 1, where they are set to face Monaco on Saturday, before hosting Bayern Munich on February 14 in the Champions League round of 16.