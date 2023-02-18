USMNT duo Weston McKennie & Tyler Adams both start in Leeds midfield for HUGE relegation clash against Everton

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have been named to Leeds' starting XI for Saturday's massive clash with Everton.

USMNT duo starts together

Third consecutive game together in the XI

Leeds face vital clash with Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie and Adams have been partnered together for the third consecutive match, with their U.S. men's national teammate Brenden Aaronson named to the bench for Saturday's match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game is absolutely vital to Leeds' survival hopes, with both sides among the contenders to be relegated to the Championship.

Leeds currently sit 17th in the Premier League on 19 points, with Everton just behind them in 18th with one fewer point. In total, there are 10 clubs within 10 points of a relegation spot as the race to avoid a drop to the Championship continues to heat up.

WHAT NEXT FOR ? Following Saturday's match, Leeds face another relegation contender in Southampton next weekend.