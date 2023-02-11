PSG's already crippled squad dealt with a stomach virus ahead of a key Ligue 1 match against Monaco on Saturday.

PSG already crippled by injury

Names of those affected not yet released

Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery handed start

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have been struck by a virus before their Ligue 1 clash, according to RMC Sport, with one player removed from the squad altogether and a number of regulars relegated to the bench. Fabian Ruiz, who was fit before the match and in training this week, is not in the XI. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos began on the bench - although both are also recovering from minor knocks.

Monaco took a 2-0 lead in the first 18 minutes, and held a 3-1 lead at half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The illness has hit PSG's camp at the worst possible time. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are already sidelined with muscle injuries, while crucial midfielder Marco Verratti is also out. it has left some opportunities available for PSG's youngsters, highlighted by 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, who has been handed a start.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Manager Christophe Galtier conceded that Messi is a massive loss for his side, worried about being short-handed even before the virus struck. "We know the importance of Leo in our game. In his absence, we'll have to play in a different way with a more solid, more compact team structure," Galtier said in a press conference. "Obviously going to Monaco without Leo is always annoying. Injuries happen when there is a sequence of games with a World Cup in the middle of the season. It's up to me to have both a successful team while injecting freshness."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 leaders will look to negotiate a tricky Monaco match and hope that they can get some of their injured players back for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.