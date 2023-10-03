Christian Pulisic arrives in style! AC Milan show off new Off-White gear ahead of Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund

Milan arrived at Signal Iduna Park ahead of their UCL clash with Dortmund in style! The Rossoneri showed off their Off-White Jackets and pants combo

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri walked out onto the pitch ahead of their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund in stunning fashion Tuesday - literally.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Co. were seen repping the designer brand Off-White on the pitch, wearing custom varsity jackets with their devil logo pictured on the back as they checked out the pitch ahead of Wednesday's match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former NFL running-back and current Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders once said “If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.”

The phrase has been coined as trademark for athletes across the world, and it seems as though the Rossoneri are attempting to use the intimidation tactic of expensive designer clothing to throw-off their opposition ahead of their primetime UCL clash.

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? Borussia Dortmund host Pulisic and Milan on Wednesday afternoon in a massive Group F clash.