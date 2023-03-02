Christian Pulisic steps up Chelsea training regime as USMNT star prepares to return from two-month injury absence

Christian Pulisic is all smiles again in Chelsea training after stepping up his recovery from a two-month spell on the sidelines through injury.

Blues forward sidelined since early January

Has been eased back into the fold

Ready to start competing for game time again

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international last figured for the Blues when being forced out of a Premier League clash with Manchester City on January 5. The 24-year-old has been eased back into the fold since then, but a series of videos and images posted on his official Instagram account suggest that he is fast closing in on a return to action.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea boss Graham Potter delivered a positive update on Pulisic ahead of a derby date with Tottenham on Sunday, which the Blues lost 2-0, and could do with having the American back at his disposal as the west London heavyweights scratch around for form.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic has only recorded one goal for Chelsea through 21 appearances this season, but he may get further opportunities to impress as the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech and Noni Madueke have failed to deliver the goods in his absence.