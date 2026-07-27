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'I'll never forget it' - Chris Paul joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco to discuss global soccer vs. NBA and more

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Barcelona

Chris Paul pulls up to The Late Run Show with Chad Ochocinco and Raheem Taylor-Parkes, and the 12-time All-Star came with stories nobody else can tell: the trade to the Lakers that went through and got killed within hours, the league rules that blocked him from becoming a part-owner of LAFC, and the day Wembanyama pointed at the Paris apartment where he lived alone at 15.

 Paul explains why adjusting to retirement can be harder than playing, what La Masia offers that AAU can’t, and why superteams often fall apart in the locker room before they do on the court. He also responds to KD’s claim that the era of the small guard is over, discusses how pay-to-play keeps soccer out of underserved communities, and reveals how his TST tournament helped Nani earn a pro contract and sent a million-dollar goal scorer to Angel City. Plus, the GOAT debate - and Ocho finally has some company.

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