Chloe Kelly, take a bow! England winger stars as Lionesses win Arnold Clark Cup with victory over Belgium

Chloe Kelly stole the show as England beat Belgium 6-1 on Wednesday night to retain the Arnold Clark Cup, netting twice in a statement performance.

Kelly netted twice in 6-1 win

Williamson and Bronze also on the scoresheet

England retain the Arnold Clark Cup

TELL ME MORE: Kelly broke the deadlock with just 12 minutes on the clock, benefitting from some excellent work by Lauren James down the right and bundling the ball home on the line.

After captain Leah Williamson made it two just before the break, Kelly added her second, pouncing on the rebound of Ella Toone's spilled shot.

An own goal from Julie Biesmans, a goal for Lucy Bronze and another for Williamson took England's tally to six, while Belgium scored an excellent consolation in stoppage time as Elena Dhont fired a rocket into the top corner.

The result meant that England retained the Arnold Clark Cup, a trophy they won last February, too, before winning the Euros. This time around, they'll hope it foreshadows victory at the summer's Women's World Cup.

THE MVP: It was a big night for Kelly, the Manchester City forward making a real statement as the competition in those wide area heats up. It wasn't just the goals she scored that made her stand out, but her play overall was electric and a nightmare for the Belgium defence.

THE BIG LOSER: Janice Cayman, playing at left-back for Belgium, must have been delighted to see James subbed off at half-time, as the Chelsea star was causing her all sorts of problems. However, that just meant that she had to deal with Kelly in the second period instead, with substitute Lauren Hemp also drifting out there at times, to add to her woes.

WHAT NEXT? England return to action in April when they take on Brazil at Wembley in the Women's Finalissima. Five days later, on April 11, they will take on Australia in Brentford. That will be the Lionesses' final game before head coach Sarina Wiegman names her Women's World Cup squad.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐