Chelsea won't sell Lukaku, says Geremi after interview ‘misunderstanding’

Romelu Lukaku is offering no indication that he wants out of Chelsea, claims former Blues midfielder Geremi, with the Belgian striker still giving everything to the cause on the back of a controversial interview.

When speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the 28-year-old suggested that he would like to return to Inter at some point in the near future and was being left frustrated by Thomas Tuchel’s tactical system at Stamford Bridge.

He was subsequently dropped for a crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool, before returning in a Carabao Cup semi-final derby with Tottenham, and Geremi believes an issue that was blown out of proportion is already being swept under the carpet in west London.

Was Lukaku’s interview a mistake?

Asked by GOAL whether Lukaku made a mistake in apparently speaking out against his current club, Geremi – speaking on behalf of Genting Casino – said: “I was a bit surprised.

“As a former player I know there are a lot of situations like this. But when I watch the last performances of Lukaku, his attitude is great.

“I didn’t watch him at the training ground but on the pitch, after the match against Tottenham, he was sharing the victory with the fans. He was giving 100 per cent.

“What I read and heard was not the same as I was seeing. If you are not happy, why are you going to fight? You cannot lie to yourself and you wouldn’t have the same motivation.

“Also for the club, it is not good to keep players that don’t have motivation and ambition. But when I look at Lukaku, maybe there was a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of what he has said.”

Will Lukaku stay at Chelsea?

Tuchel has already moved to rule out any chance of Chelsea parting with a player that they invested £98 million ($136m) worth of faith in during the summer transfer window of 2021.

A proven performer is considered to have a crucial role to play in short and long-term plans at Stamford Bridge, with his pedigree being embraced by a club that has been crying out for another fearsome number nine.

Geremi once played alongside one of the very best to fill that role – Ivorian talisman Didier Drogba – and he believes that Lukaku can become as important to the Blues’ class of 2021-22.

“There is no doubt that he is one of the strongest centre-forwards in the world,” the ex-Cameroon international said.

“For Chelsea, when you look at football around the world, Lukaku is one of the best in that position. For Chelsea to lose that player would be a very big loss.

“Not just because I am a fan of Chelsea, but I think they have to keep him. He has to stay. I’m not inside to see what’s going on, but from watching him I can’t see any problems.”

Chelsea, who have one foot in the Carabao Cup final following a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Spurs, will be back in domestic cup competition when facing Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, before then taking in a return date with Tottenham and a Premier League trip to table-topping Manchester City.

