Chelsea-linked Fernandez facing Benfica disciplinary action for missing training after returning to Argentina

World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez is facing disciplinary action at Benfica after missing two training sessions with the club.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Benfica have urged midfielder Enzo Fernandez to return to the club immediately after the World Cup winner missed two training sessions without permission, according to Record. Fernandez returned to Argentina to spend New Year's Eve in his homeland after Benfica's defeat to Braga on December 30. The midfielder is yet to return and looks set to be sanctioned by the Portuguese side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez is a player in demand after playing a key role in Argentina's World Cup victory and winning the Young Player of the Tournament award in Qatar. Fernandez has agreed a move to Chelsea, with the Blues preparing a huge offer for the 21-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Benfica are back in action on Friday against Portimonense, although it remains to be seen if Fernandez will be involved in the game.