Chelsea teenager Hall takes his chance to impress Potter despite Carabao Cup exit at Man City

Chelsea suffered a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City, but Graham Potter considers the performance of Lewis Hall to be a major positive.

Blues suffered cup defeat at the Etihad

Highly-rated defender caught the eye

Potter optimistic after recent setbacks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have seen another route to silverware in 2022-23 shut off after going down 2-0 to the reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium. Potter is, however, of the opinion that there is cause for optimism within his ranks, with 18-year-old full-back Hall catching the eye in a rare senior appearance for the England U19 international.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter told reporters of academy graduate, who came close to finding the target on a couple of occasions: "I really enjoyed his performance. He took responsibility, took the ball in tight areas, attacked the box, and could've scored a couple of goals on another day. So it was a really nice performance, a mature performance I thought. He is a quiet lad but goes about his work. I've been really impressed with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter added on Chelsea’s overall performance, with three defeats suffered in the club’s last four fixtures across all competitions: "I thought there were quite a few positives. Obviously, we're disappointed with the result but in terms of how we played, we created some good chances, there was a better structure and performance level. The team looked closer to what we want it to look like [compared to Arsenal]. The boys had great courage and they tried against a top team. Their goalkeeper got man of the match and I think that tells a little bit of the story. But overall, I think it was a step forward for us."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will take in a final outing before the World Cup break when facing Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.